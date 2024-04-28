Hima Das cleared by NADA, set to return to action at Indian Grand Prix 1

Star Indian sprinter Hima Das is set to make her comeback to the track at the Indian Grand Prix 1 in Bengaluru after being granted approval by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) following a suspension for three whereabouts failures within a year.

The 24-year-old athlete, known for her exceptional speed and prowess, faced a provisional suspension by NADA last year due to these violations.

An internationally-acclaimed athlete has probably been cleared for participation after having been charged with an apparent anti-doping rule violation (For whereabouts failures). Why can't @NADAIndiaOffice announce it? After all, if and when she competes it would be known any way — K.P. Mohan (@kaypeem) April 27, 2024

Sources reveal that Hima's name has been included in the women's 200m race entry list for the upcoming event, marking her return to competitive athletics. Hima's talent and achievements speak for themselves. She clinched a silver medal in the 400m individual event at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games and contributed significantly to India's gold and silver-winning relay teams.

The specifics of Hima's clearance by the NADA disciplinary panel remain undisclosed, leaving room for speculation about the nature of her violations and the subsequent ruling. According to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) rules, multiple whereabouts failures within a year constitute an anti-doping violation, potentially resulting in a ban of up to two years.

Hima's journey back to competitive racing has been marred by injury setbacks, including a persistent lower-back problem and a hamstring injury last April. These physical challenges forced her to miss key competitions in 2023, impacting her preparations for major events. Despite the hurdles, Hima's determination and resilience have been evident throughout her career.