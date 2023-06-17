Having competed in humid Greece, Sreeshankar ready to beat Bhubaneswar heat

Having trained in different weather conditions for quite some time now, ace long jumper Murali Sreeshankar feels that he can counter the high degree of humidity while aiming for a gold medal jump at the National Athletics Championship, here on Sunday.

Sreeshankar, the latest Indian athlete to win a Diamond League medal in Paris last week, began his season at the Indian Grand Prix in Bengaluru in April. After that, he was in the USA to compete at the MVA High-Performance Meet in Chula Vista where he jumped a wind-assisted 8.29m.

He then won gold at the International Jumping Meeting in Greece with 8.18m before finishing third in the Paris leg of the prestigious Diamond League Meeting series with a jump of 8.09m.

He became only the third Indian after Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and former discus thrower Vikas Gowda to achieve the feat.

"The temperature in Greece was up and down, sometimes reaching nearly 40 degrees Celsius. Of course, humidity is high here. I have trained and competed under low and high temperatures," Sreeshankar told PTI ahead of his event on Sunday at the ongoing National Inter-State Athletics Championship.

"I am ready to give my best and hope to have a big jump. Let's see," he added. His father and coach S Murali said the third-place finish in the Paris Diamond League has boosted confidence in Sreeshankar in a big way.

"Of course, the Commonwealth Games medal was important, but the Paris third place has made him confident that he can win medals at prestigious events like Diamond League, and World Championships. We will endeavor to go higher and higher by winning medals at prestigious global events," Murali said.

Murali also informed that his son will be taking part in the Lausanne leg of the Diamond League on June 30, where he will be up against the likes of Olympic champion Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece.

"Sreeshankar will compete in the Lausanne Diamond League. We have to collect Diamond League points. We will probably go home (to Kerala) for a while after this championship and from there we will go to Switzerland. That is the plan," the father informed.