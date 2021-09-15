Athletics
Hammer Throw world record holder Yuriy Sedykh passes away
The two-time Olympic champion and world record holder in hammer throw, Yuriy Sedykh, breathed his last on Tuesday following a heart attack. He was 66-year-old.
Sedykh represented the Soviet Union during his playing days and won the gold medal at the 1976 and 1980 Olympics. He then missed the 1984 Games due to the Soviet-led boycott, before clinching the silver medal in the 1988 Seoul Games and the World Championship title in the year 1991.
Yuriy Sedykh set the world record with a throw of 86.74m during the European Championships in the year 1986.
Though Yuriy Sedykh seemed to have achieved greatness on the field, he was accused of being a 'huge steroid abuser' and his performances have been attributed to the Soviet Union covering up the use of performance enhancing drug by its athletes.