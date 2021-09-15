Hammer Throw world record holder Yuriy Sedykh passes away

The two-time Olympic champion and world record holder in hammer throw, Yuriy Sedykh, breathed his last on Tuesday following a heart attack. He was 66-year-old.

World hammer record-holder Yuriy Sedykh has died at the age of 66. — European Athletics (@EuroAthletics) September 14, 2021

Sedykh represented the Soviet Union during his playing days and won the gold medal at the 1976 and 1980 Olympics. He then missed the 1984 Games due to the Soviet-led boycott, before clinching the silver medal in the 1988 Seoul Games and the World Championship title in the year 1991.



Yuriy Sedykh set the world record with a throw of 86.74m during the European Championships in the year 1986.

Though Yuriy Sedykh seemed to have achieved greatness on the field, he was accused of being a 'huge steroid abuser' and his performances have been attributed to the Soviet Union covering up the use of performance enhancing drug by its athletes.