Athletics

Gyulai István Memorial LIVE: Steeplechaser Parul Chaudhary in action- Blog, Updates, Results

Follow us for all the LIVE updates as Parul Chaudhary features in Gyulai István Memorial, Hungary.

Gyulai István Memorial LIVE: Steeplechaser Parul Chaudhary in action- Blog, Updates, Results
Parul chaudhary competing in world athletics championship 2022 ( Photo credits : alamy)
By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 9 July 2024 3:47 PM GMT

Gyulai István Memorial LIVE: Indian steeplechaser Parul Chaudhary will be in action at the Gyulai István Memorial Annual Track and Field Tournament in Hungary on Tuesday.

Olympic-bound Parul will be participating in 3000m steeplechase. This a WACT Gold level meet, having a good competition especially from the USA team, who have three strong contenders in the final.

However, according to the personal bests, Parul has the best timings (9:15.31) in the startlist but that came out last year at world championships. Despite of that, she is still the favorite to get a podium finish.

Parul's final in 3000m steeplechase will start at 9:40 PM IST.

