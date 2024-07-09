Gyulai István Memorial LIVE: Steeplechaser Parul Chaudhary in action- Blog, Updates, Results

Gyulai István Memorial LIVE: Indian steeplechaser Parul Chaudhary will be in action at the Gyulai István Memorial Annual Track and Field Tournament in Hungary on Tuesday.

Olympic-bound Parul will be participating in 3000m steeplechase. This a WACT Gold level meet, having a good competition especially from the USA team, who have three strong contenders in the final.

However, according to the personal bests, Parul has the best timings (9:15.31) in the startlist but that came out last year at world championships. Despite of that, she is still the favorite to get a podium finish.

Parul's final in 3000m steeplechase will start at 9:40 PM IST.

