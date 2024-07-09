Athletics
Gyulai István Memorial LIVE: Steeplechaser Parul Chaudhary in action- Blog, Updates, Results
Follow us for all the LIVE updates as Parul Chaudhary features in Gyulai István Memorial, Hungary.
Gyulai István Memorial LIVE: Indian steeplechaser Parul Chaudhary will be in action at the Gyulai István Memorial Annual Track and Field Tournament in Hungary on Tuesday.
Olympic-bound Parul will be participating in 3000m steeplechase. This a WACT Gold level meet, having a good competition especially from the USA team, who have three strong contenders in the final.
However, according to the personal bests, Parul has the best timings (9:15.31) in the startlist but that came out last year at world championships. Despite of that, she is still the favorite to get a podium finish.
Parul's final in 3000m steeplechase will start at 9:40 PM IST.
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
- 9 July 2024 3:47 PM GMT
Here is the startlist for the women's 3000m Steeplechase final
Parul Chaudhary is the highest ranked athlete in the list.
- 9 July 2024 3:45 PM GMT
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Gyulai István Memorial in Hungary
India's top female steeplechaser Parul Chaudhary is in the action at this Gold Level WACT event.