Gulveer Singh loses Asian Indoor Athletics C'ships gold due to lane infringement

Gulveer Singh, who won India's fourth gold medal at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships on Monday, lost his medal due to lane infringement on Tuesday.

As Gulveer had been disqualified, India ended the event with three gold, one silver and two national records.

Gulveer, competing in the non-Olympic event 3000m final, had clocked 8 minutes 07.48 seconds to win the gold medal in Tehran, Iran.

Kyrgyzstan's Keneshbekov Nursultan's silver medal has now been upgraded to a gold medal. He had clocked 8:08.85s in the final, while the bronze medal of Jalil Naseri (8:09.39s) of Iran has been upgraded to silver.

Disappointment as Gulveer Singh lost his 3000m gold medal due to lane infringement.#AsianIndoor #Athletics #Paris2024 https://t.co/X0ebSgXdtZ — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) February 20, 2024

Seyedamir Zamanpour, who missed out on a medal due to his fourth-place finish, has been awarded with the bronze medal. The Iranian athlete finished the race in 8:09.58s.



India's Ankita Dhyani, meanwhile, won the silver medal in the women's 3000m race with a time of 9:26.22s behind Japan's Yuma Yamamoto, who clocked 9:16.71s.

Ace shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor, 100m hurdler Jyothi Yarraji and Harmilan Bains (1500m) won a gold medal each on the opening day of the Championships on February 17.

Toor and Yarraji also smashed their own national records.