World Cross Country C'ships: NR holder Gulveer Singh lead Indian team

India's top cross-country racers including Asian Games medalists Gulveer Singh and Karthik Kumar will take part at the World Athletics Cross country Championships in Belgrade, Serbia on Saturday.

Athletics Federation of India (AFI) announced a six-member squad for these championships last week which includes three male players and three female players.

This is a biennial tournament where all the top cross country runners across the world took participation sighting for the prestigious title of world champion.

This event consists of five races: one each for men (10 km) and for women (10 km); one each for junior men (8 km) and for junior women (6 km) and a mixed relay.

Last time, Parul Chaudhary had a very good outing to secure a top 20 finish in the women's section with a timing of 35.39 minutes in 2023. She is not playing this time but national champion Ankita will be aiming to better the position this year.

In men's, a very strong lineup of two-time national champion Hemraj Gujjar and Asian Games medalists Gulveer Singh and Karthik Kumar will take part and will try for their personal best performances or a place in the top 20.

Squad

Men: Gulveer Singh, Karthik Kumar, Hemraj Gujjar

Women: Ankita, Seema, Anjali Kumari

Schedule

3:30 PM- U20 Women Race Final

4:05 PM - U20 Men Race Final

4:45 PM - Mixed Relay Final

5:15 PM - Senior Women's Race Final

6:00 PM - Senior Men's Race Final

Anjali Kumari and Hemraj Gujar off to Serbia for World Cross Country Championships. Other members of the Indian team will reach venue from USA.#belgrade #WorldCrossCountry #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/NkQqAvcIJA — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) March 28, 2024

Live Streaming



The World Athletics Cross Country Championships Belgrade 24 will be streamed live in many territories on World Athletics Inside Track, as well as via broadcasters around the world.