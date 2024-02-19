Gulveer Singh clinches men's 3000m gold as India wraps up Asian Indoor Athletics Championships

Gulveer Singh secured the Men's 3000m gold at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships, clocking an impressive time of 8:07.48 at Tehran, Iran on Monday.

His stellar performance added another feather to India's cap as the nation concluded the championships with a total of 4 golds and 1 silver.

Gulveer Singh strikes Men's 3000m🏅 with a timing of 8:07.48 and with this 🇮🇳 finishes Asian Indoor Athletics Championships with a total of 4️⃣golds and 1️⃣ silver.



Congratulations to the athletes 👏 pic.twitter.com/MLpQfjLPxW — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) February 19, 2024

Singh's victory marks the culmination of India's outstanding performance throughout the tournament. With a blend of skill, determination, and perseverance, Indian athletes showcased their prowess on the international stage, with a total of five medals.



Kyrgyzstan's athlete, Keneshbekov, claimed the silver medal, while Iran's Jalil Naseri clinched the bronze, adding diversity to the podium.

Notably, this gold medal secured by Singh serves as India's final flourish in the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships, capping off a remarkable campaign for the nation. Ankita Dhyani had earlier secured the sole silver for India in the Women's 3000m event.

The gold haul for India was propelled by stellar performances from athletes like Harmilan Bains, Tajinderpal Singh Toor, and Jyothi Yarraji, who exemplified excellence and resilience throughout the tournament.

As the curtains draw on the championships, India stands tall, celebrating its athletes' achievements and their significant contribution to the nation's sporting legacy.