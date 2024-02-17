Grant Holloway breaks his own 60m hurdles world record

Grant Holloway created a new track and field world record on Friday as he broke his own 60m hurdles timing.

Holloway clocked 7.27 seconds at the US Indoor Championships in Albuquerque, cutting down 0.02s from his previous WR set in 2021.

The athlete created the record in the heats of the event that also serves as the qualifier for the American athletes for the World Athletics Indoor Championships, to be held in Glasgow on March 1-3.

WORLD RECORD FOR GRANT HOLLOWAY 🤯



The king of the 60mH continues his 10-year win streak with a 7.27 WORLD RECORD in the prelims at #USATFIndoors 💥 pic.twitter.com/gasPw56rXu — USATF (@usatf) February 17, 2024

Holloway, however, had already secured his spot in the team as a wildcard entry. He chose not to contest in the final, won by Trey Cunningham.



Holloway has been unbeaten in the men's 60m hurdles for more than 10 years now.

He also won the 110m hurdles title at the World Championships three consecutive times. He is also favourite for the gold medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Meanwhile, Tia Jones equalled the women's 60m hurdles world record of Devynne Charlton.

Jones clocked 7.67s to share the record with Charlton, who set the mark five days earlier at the Millrose Games, to win the indoor title.

Tebogo creates 300m WR

Letsile Tebogo, on the other hand, broke the world 300m record at the Simbine Curro Classic in South Africa.

Tebogo clocked 30.71s, breaking Wayde van Niekerk's mark of 30.81 set in 2017.