'Gossip Aunty' Navika Kumar trolled for asking Neeraj Chopra about his girlfriend

Since his historic gold medal in javelin throw at the 2020 TokyoOlympics, Neeraj Chopra has been the toast of the nation. While there have been countless appreciation and rewards pouring in for the 23-year-old over the past few days, Neeraj has also been in the centre of attraction amongst women.



In a recent interview with Times Now the popular news anchor Navika Kumar asked Neeraj Chopra about his relationship status and the netizens on Twitter are having a field day with trolls calling her 'gossip aunty' and what not.



Navika Kumar is just a regular gossip aunty who accidentally landed up in a news channel studio — PuNsTeR™ (@Pun_Starr) August 10, 2021





अच्छा हुआ भाई बता दिया आपने कि आपकी gf नहीं है वरना आपकी चैट पढ़ने के चक्कर में लग जाती ये औरत — Zubair (@HayaatZubair) August 10, 2021

Guy wins a gold medal.



Indian Journalists: pic.twitter.com/AX0PzqqM6V — Saket Jaiswal (@saketjaiswal_sj) August 10, 2021

Well it's NAVIKA KUMAR, did you expect sensible journalism from her? 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/tGt17rC516 — 𝙨𝙤𝙝𝙤𝙢 ४ (@AwaaraHoon) August 10, 2021

After getting slammed back to back by Derek and Omar, Navika taking a break by becoming a mohalle ki aunty — Yash Shetye (@itsoutrageeyash) August 10, 2021

The real "good news for girls" is better sporting facilities, training conditions, and equal pay, not Neeraj Chopra's relationship status, but then that will involve asking questions to power and actual journalism. — Rituparna Chatterjee (@MasalaBai) August 10, 2021























