Athletics
'Gossip Aunty' Navika Kumar trolled for asking Neeraj Chopra about his girlfriend
In a recent interview with Times Now the popular news anchor Navika Kumar asked Neeraj Chopra about his relationship status.
Since his historic gold medal in javelin throw at the 2020 TokyoOlympics, Neeraj Chopra has been the toast of the nation. While there have been countless appreciation and rewards pouring in for the 23-year-old over the past few days, Neeraj has also been in the centre of attraction amongst women.
In a recent interview with Times Now the popular news anchor Navika Kumar asked Neeraj Chopra about his relationship status and the netizens on Twitter are having a field day with trolls calling her 'gossip aunty' and what not.
