Olympics 2024: 'Free visa for everyone if Neeraj Chopra wins gold'

Neeraj Chopra, the reigning Olympic champion in javelin throw, is scheduled to compete at the Paris Olympics 2024 on August 6.



Neeraj carries hopes of a billion-plus country at the Olympics, and he is one of the favourites for the gold medal at Paris 2024.

Ahead of his event, Mohak Nahta, founder and CEO of the online visa application platform Atlys, said his company will issue a 'free visa to everyone' if Neeraj defends his Olympic gold medal in Paris.

Neeraj will compete on August 6 in the men's javelin throw qualification round, while the final is scheduled for August 8.

Taking to Linkedin, Nahta said, "On 30th July, I promised everyone a free visa if Neeraj Chopra wins gold. Since a lot of you asked for details, here is how it will work: Neeraj Chopra competes for medals on 8th August. If he bags gold, we will offer one free visa to all users for one entire day."

He also said that he would not charge anything for the visa.

"Your visa will cost you ZERO – it is completely on us," Nahta said, adding that all countries are covered under his latest statement.

"All countries across the globe – choose wherever you want to travel to next," he said.

What do you need to do to avail of this offer?

"Drop your email in comments below and we will create an account for you with a free visa credit," his LinkedIn post added.

This year, Neeraj competed in only three events in 2024. He opened his season at the Doha Diamond League in May where he finished second.

He followed it up by winning the Federation Cup in Bhubaneswar, and then he won the gold medal at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland.

Neeraj is also the reigning World Championships gold medallist.