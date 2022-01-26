WATCH: Free Fire India releases short film on Neeraj Chopra

India was swept up in a euphoric wave after Neeraj Chopra won the country's first-ever Olympic gold medal in athletics with the victory in the men's javelin throw in Tokyo.

The nation was already riding high on a strong performance by the men's and women's hockey teams after decades in the doldrums. But Chopra's victory in the javelin with a throw of 87.58m was something that none of his 1.38 billion compatriots have ever seen before.

On Republic Day, honouring the achievement of Neeraj Chopra, esports giants Garena Free Fire has released a short film on Neeraj Chopra's journey. The star athlete shared the video on his Twitter timeline, which has a caption:



From the farms in Khandra to stadiums across the world, there have been a few constants. My javelin, my family and my determination to never give in. Watch the Free Fire Stories Gold edition with me taking you back to where it all began.

Watch:

The short film features Neeraj Chopra who shares his journey from his village in Panipat, Haryana. It goes back narrating his introduction in javelin throw lending perspectives of his parents, uncle, and coach. It also shares the story of how his family stood with him through thick and thin and gave their all to see Neeraj prosper in his life.



















