Federation Cup Athletics Live: Tajinder Pal Singh, Jeswin Aldrin in action - Blog, Scores, Updates, Results
Catch all the live action from the day three action from the Federation Cup Athletics in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.
Federation Cup Athletics Live: The day three of Federation Cup athletics will go underway with few more star athletes performing in different events. In the main attraction of the day, Tajinderpal Singh Toor will take part in the men's shot Put event sighting the Paris Olympic qualification mark of 21.50m
While, Long Jumper Jeswin Aldrin will try to make full use of his first tournament at the outdoor season and push him up in the race to paris rankings with a solid performance.
Another eye catching event will be in 400m semi-finals when the top Indian quarter runners will be in action fresh from their Olympic quota feat earlier this month.
Catch all the live action here:
Live Updates
- 14 May 2024 12:39 PM GMT
Women's Pole Vault final is also starting side by side to the hammer throw
Here is the start list of women's pole Vault final. Eight top pole vaulters of India will be in action in this second final of the day.
- 14 May 2024 12:28 PM GMT
Damneet Singh jumped up to the top of the ladder in hammer throw
DAMNEET SINGH - Punjab - 66.28m
NITIN MALIK - Haryana - X
MOHAMMAD SHAHBAN - UP - 58.74m
- 14 May 2024 12:24 PM GMT
First few throws of Hammer Throw have been taken place
Praveen Kumar - Rajasthan - 64.63m (PB)
Devang - Delhi - 64.57m (PB)
Ashish Jakhar - Haryana - 62.67m
Himanshu - Delhi - 55.53m
Rajvir - UP - 52.75m
Vishal Chaudhary - Delhi - X
- 14 May 2024 12:10 PM GMT
First Up - Men's Hammer Throw at 5:40 PM IST
Here is the lineup for the Men's Hammer Throw Final. Sixteen competitors will go head-on against each other for grabbing the podium finish with their best performances.
- 14 May 2024 12:05 PM GMT
Here is the schedule for the day three of 27th Fed Cup
The evening session will start with the final of men's hammer throw and women's pole vault. They day will be concluded with the big attraction of the day in men's shot put and men's long jump final.