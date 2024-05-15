Federation Cup Athletics Live: Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Jena and Praveen Chitravel in action -Blog, Scores, Updates, Results

Federation Cup Athletics Live: The final day of the Federation Cup Athletics will be a special one as the Olympic champion, Neeraj Chopra, will compete at a home event for the first time since his triumph at Tokyo Olympics in 2021. He will be competing in men's javelin throw event at Bhubaneswar, Odisha, on Wednesday.

Neeraj alongside all the other star javelin throwers of the country like Kishore Jena, DP Manu will be in action at the much-awaited final in a packed 12-men lineup at 7:00 PM IST.

On the other hand, the top triple jumpers of the country, Praveen Chitravel, Abdulla Abubacker and Eldhose paul will be competing at the event sighting a direct qualification mark for Paris Olympics.

There are plenty of exciting events on the track as well, the finals of 100m and 400m in both genders will take place, as the fastest sprinters and quarter-milers of India will be competing for the podium finish.

