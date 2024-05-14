Federation Cup Athletics: Abha Kathua breaks shot put NR, Nayana wins long jump

Bhubaneswar: The sedate start at the Federation Cup Athletics picked up the pace on the second day as Abha Kathua broke the National Record in women's shot put on Monday at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

Abha was the joint record holder of 18.06m with Manpreet Kaur before this competition but with her fifth-round throw of 18.41m, she became the sole national record holder.

In the men's 200m final, Animesh Kujur ran his personal best of 20.62 seconds and was just one-tenth of a second away from the National record of 20.52 seconds which belongs to Amlan Borgohain.

Nithya Ramraj clocked her personal best in 100m hurdles with a timing of 13.14 seconds and won the gold medal.

The most talked about event of the day turned out to be disappointing as Nayana James trumped Shaili Singh to win the women's long jump medal with a jump of 6.53m.

Shaili Singh won the silver medal with a disappointing 6.34m.

Results of Federation Cup Athletics (Finals):

Men:

200m: Animesh Kujur 20.62, Nalubothu Shanumaga 20.97, Jay Shah 21.31;

800m: Ankesh Chaudhary 1:50.16, Somnath Chauhan 1:50.16, Mohammed Afsal P 1:50.44;

5,000m: Sawan Barwal 13:51.01, Harmanjot Singh 13:51.61, Kiran Matre 13:52.62;

110m hurdles: Manav R. 14.03, Nishanthraja 14.22, Sachin Binu 14.25;

Discus: Nirbhay Singh 55.27m, Gagandeep Singh 54.38m, Oinam Alson Singh 52.03;

High jump: Chetan B. 2.09m, Swadhin Kumar Majhi 2.09m, Shaik Mohiddin 2.05m;

Decathlon: Gokul KR 6762 points, Kamal Singh 6685 points, Stalin Joes S. 6630 points.



Women:

200m: Unnathi Aiyappa 23.85, Srabani Nanda 23.89, Devyaniba Mahendrasin 24.14;

800m: Chanda (Del) 2:02.62, Twinkle 2:03.94, Amandeep Kaur 2:07.66;

100m hurdles: Nithya Ramraj 13.14, Pragyan Prasanti Sahu 13.40, Moumita Mondal 13.64m;

Shot put: Abha Khatua 18.41m (NR), Kiran Baliyan 16.54m, Srishti Vig 15.86m;

Long jump: Nayana James 6.53m, Shaili Singh 6.34m, Moumita Mondal 6.18m.

