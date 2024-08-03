Explained: 'Repechage' in athletics at the Paris Olympics

Track and field events, often that most watched during the Olympics, are set to unveil a groundbreaking change at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

In a move aimed at enhancing the competitive spirit and excitement, the introduction of the repechage round will offer athletes a rare second chance to shine on the grand stage of the Olympics.



The repechage round

Beginning on Saturday at the Stade de France, athletes competing in events from the 200 meters to the 1,500 meters will now have an additional opportunity to advance if they do not qualify from their initial heat.

This new format, referred to as the 'repechage round' or 'second chance' in French, marks a significant evolution in Olympic track and field.

Historically, athletes advanced to the semifinals based on their finishing position in their heats or on the basis of their finishing time.

This 'lucky loser' system often left room for uncertainty and disappointment among competitors who missed out narrowly.



The repechage round alters this dynamic by providing an extra chance to secure a spot in the semifinals.

Athletes who do not qualify automatically from their heat will compete in the repechage round, where additional top performers will emerge for the semifinals.

New opportunities, enhanced drama

This new format means that athletes who make it through to the repechage round will participate in at least two races before reaching the semifinals, adding a layer of depth and endurance to their Olympic campaigns.

The revised order of events will now include qualifying heats, repechage rounds, semifinals, and finals.

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe has praised the innovation, stating that the repechage round will simplify the progression for athletes and increase the anticipation for fans and broadcasters alike.

He noted that similar systems are successfully used in other sports, such as rowing and wrestling, and the track and field community is sure to benefit from this exciting new format.

For the Paris Olympics, the repechage round will be implemented in six individual events for both men and women:

Men's Events Women's Events 110m hurdles | 200m | 400m | 800m | 1,500m 100m hurdles | 200m | 400m | 800m | 1,500m



