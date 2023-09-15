Eugene Diamond League Final: Neeraj Chopra set to defend his title- Schedule, Live Stream

This season’s Diamond League is ending just after the packed schedule of the World Athletics Championship with the last showdown in Eugene, USA.



India’s eyes are on our very own Golden Boy Neeraj Chopra to replicate his best performance ahead of the Asian Games.

Coming on the back of a World Championship gold, Neeraj finished second in the Zurich Diamond League behind Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic.

Neeraj qualified for the Diamond League finals with 23 points and will be defending his title in a tight field.

Here’s an insights list of the Diamond Leagues of this season where Neeraj competed with the top 3 athletes on the list

Doha 1. Neeraj Chopra (IND) 88.67m; 2. Jakub Vadlejch (CZE) 88.63m; 3. Anderson Peters (GRN) 85.88m Lausanne 1. Neeraj Chopra (IND) 87.66m; 2. Julian Weber (GER) 87.03m; 3. Jakub Vadlejch (CZE) 86.13m Zurich 1. Jakub Vadlejch (CZE) 85.86m; 2. Neeraj Chopra (IND) 85.71m; 3. Julian Weber (GER) 85.04m

Out of 13 rounds of the league, a total of four rounds had men’s Javelin events and out of four events, Chopra competed in Doha, Lausanne, and Zurich whereas he missed the Monaco one.

Neeraj’s top competitors in the Diamond League are Julian Weber from Germany and Jakub Vadlejch from the Czech Republic. Both the athletes were in the top 3 in almost all the rounds, their constant good performances present a challenge in front of Neeraj.

Neeraj has his best throw of 87.66m from all the rounds of the league whereas Weber’s best throw is 87.03m and Vadlejch’s best throw is 88.63m.

Murali Sreeshankar (Long Jump) and Avinash Sable (3000m Steeplechase) also made it to the Diamond League finals but both athletes decided to skip the event due to the Asian Games leaving Neeraj as the sole Indian representative in the finals.

Where are the finals of the Diamond League taking place?



After 13 meetings in the Diamond League Series, the finals of the league are taking place in Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

When will the men’s Javelin throw event at Eugene Diamond League take place?



From the two-day schedule of this diamond league, the men’s Javelin event is scheduled for 17 September from 12:50 am IST.

Where to watch Neeraj Chopra in Eugene Diamond League?

The event is also called the Prefontaine Classic, and it will be broadcast on Sports 18 from Viacom 18 in India

Where can we see the LIVE stream for the men’s javelin throw event at Eugene Diamond League?

The Eugene Diamond League will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app or website.