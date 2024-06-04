Dutee Chand's appeal against four-year suspension dismissed

Sprinter Dutee Chand lost her appeal against a four-year suspension imposed by the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel (ADDP) as Anti-Doping Appeal Panel (ADAP) dismissed her appeal.

Dutee, the 100m national record holder with a timing of 11.17 seconds, was banned for four years in August 2023.

The athlete from Odisha tested positive for a concoction of three Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators (SARMs) in an out-of-competition dope test in Bhubaneswar in December 2022.

Dutee is a 100 and 200m silver medallist at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games and the fastest woman at the 2019 World University Games in Italy.

The ADAP's decision came on May 16, 2024, upholding the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel’s decision to ban the star sprinter for four years and Dutee’s suspension came into effect on January 3, 2023.

Dutee, in her defence, said that she did not purchase the banned substance from the chemist's shop as it was done by her manager, who refuted the claim and said he tasked another person with buying the medicines.

Interestingly, the order stated ‘drug’ and ‘supplement’ at various places, some in cross-examination of the witness (manager) and others randomly to describe the banned substances.

Dutee, meanwhile, had claimed that he was advised by her physiotherapist to take the banned substances in order to treat her groin pain.