"I let you win when you were younger" - Dutee Chand and sister caught in a public feud again

Ace Indian sprinter Dutee Chand and sister Saraswati Chand were caught in an ugly public feud once again on Sunday. The two sisters were seen going up against each other with some serious allegations with multiple Facebook posts.

It all started with a post from Saraswati, taking a dig at Dutee for her recent appearance in the famous dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. She accused the star sprinter of using her partner Monalisa for cheap publicity stunts.

"Dutee Chand's sports career is finished and so she started a new career with Monalisa for cheap publicity stunt," Saraswati wrote.

Monsalisa and Dutee Chand's are in an open relationship, and Saraswati has opposed it publicly earlier as well after Dutee came out as the first Indian gay athlete.

Saraswati did not stop there and further accused Member of Parliament and KIIT University founder Achyuta Samanta of spoiling Dutee's career in a separate post.

Dutee Chand, too, did not hold back and alleged that Saraswati is in a same sex relationship herself and she had held a Bangladeshi girl against her will in the country by taking advantage of her powers as a police officer with the Odisha department.

"Why have you kept an unknown girl from Bangladesh for the last 4 years? "As you consider yourself as a bull, you have kept her like a cow. You are telling others that she is your trainee. What game you are teaching her – in playground or own bedroom," Dutee wrote in her post.

The Olympian also alleged that Saraswati has forged fake documents like ID card, PAN card, etc for the Bangladeshi girl by misusing her power as a police officer.





Saraswati, who herself is a sprinter and has won accolades for India in World Police Games, in retaliation said that she used to lose on purpose to Dutee while the duo was younger.

"When we were young, I used to lose to you knowingly. But if you bring shame to our parents, I will spoil you," she wrote.



