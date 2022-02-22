Dutee Chand opens season with 100m gold, Priya Mohan bags 400m title in National Inter-University Meet

Ace sprinter Dutee Chand opened her season with a 100m dash gold while up and coming quarter-miler Priya Mohan ran her personal best to win the 400m title on the second day of the National Inter-university Women's Athletics Championships here on Tuesday.

Chand, the 2019 World University Games gold medallist, easily won the 100m final in 11.44 seconds as she kicked off her season with a gold. The 26-year-old, representing the host KIIT University, holds the national record of 11.17 seconds which she had clocked last year.

The 18-year-old Mohan, the fastest Indian woman quarter-miler last year, clocked 52.58 seconds in the final to better her 52.77 effort while finishing fourth in the 2021 World U-20 Championships. Mohan's effort here was also a new meet record, bettering the 52.99-second effort of Anilda Thomas set in 2005. She had clocked 53.37 seconds in the semifinal. She was representing Jain University, Bengaluru.

MEET RECORD! ⚡️



IIS athlete Priya Mohan clinched GOLD, clocking in at 52.58s in the Women's 400m event at the All India Inter-University Athletics Championships! 🔥



She bettered the previous record of 52.99s in the final today. 💯#CraftingVictories 🇮🇳 @BridgestoneInd pic.twitter.com/T0X6BLXdZV — Inspire Institute of Sport (@IIS_Vijayanagar) February 22, 2022

Merly Gracena of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, Tirunelveli, the 2021 Federation Cup National Championships gold medallist, won the high jump event with Meet record and personal best-equalling performance of 1.84m.

Baljeet Kaur of Punjabi University, Patiala, won the 20km race walk event with a time of 1:39:10.48 while Komal Jagadale of Savitribai Phule University, Pune, secured the 3000m steeplechase gold in a meet record time of 10:00.23.



D Bhagyalaxmi of Osmania University, Hyderabad, finished on top of the podium in the 1500m final with a time of 4:27.82. The meet is being organised by KIIT University under the aegis of All India Universities (AIU) and is the first competitive athletics event of the season.