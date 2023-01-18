Dutee Chand caught in doping net

Star sprinter Dutee Chand has been provisionally suspended after an adverse analytical finding in her urine sample by WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency).

Reacting to the news, Dutee said on Wednesday morning, "I am completely unaware about this. I have received no information from any body on any positive test. I cannot take any steps about this without knowing the details. I will have to see where the test was conducted and then act accordingly."

The positive test was returned at an out-of-competition testing process.

The prohibited substance Dutee tested positive for are Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators (SARMs), a class of therapeutic compounds that have similar anabolic properties to anabolic steroids, but with reduced androgenic (producing male characteristics) properties.

These substances have the potential to be misused for performance enhancement in sport due to their anabolic properties, as well as their ability to stimulate androgen receptors in muscle and bone, leading to bone and muscle growth, according to the list of prohibited substances on the WADA website.

Dutee's 'A' sample has tested positive. The next step in this episode is likely to be an appeal by the athlete and a test of her 'B' sample.

"Like when it happened with Dhanalakshmi and so many others, the WADA sent them a letter informing them of the details of where they had gone wrong. I have not received any official notification so far. I will appeal against the suspension," Dutee said.

Dutee is the current national record holder in the 100m sprint. Along with Hima Das, Dhanalakshmi Sekar and Archana Suseendran, she is part of the national record holding quartet in the 4*100m relay sprint as well.

Dutee also has two silver medals - in 100m and 200m - at the Asian Games. She is also the first Indian to win a gold medal in 100m race in a global competition.

She had been seen in competition at the North And East Zone inter-university meet last month. The delayed 2022 Asian Games, which have been rescheduled in September 2023, are the biggest event she would have been looking to compete in this year.