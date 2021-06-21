Dutee Chand sets 100m National Record; misses direct Olympic qualification by 0.02 seconds

Sprinter Dutee Chand has set a new national record in the women's 100m event at the ongoing Indian Grand Prix 4 in Patiala. The 25-year-old surpassed her own national record of 11.22 seconds which was set in the year 2019.



Dutee ran the distance of 100m in an impressive 11.17 seconds – a time unheard of in Indian athletics. Though she fell short of the Olympic qualifying standard, which is set at 11.15 seconds, by a mere 0.02 seconds, she has certainly improved her chances of qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Dutee, though, will have one more opportunity to earn the direct qualification to the Olympics before the qualification period ends on 29th June 2021, when she takes the field during the Inter-State National Athletics Championship on 25th June 2021.