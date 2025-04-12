Javelin thrower DP Manu banned for four years

Indian javelin thrower DP Manu has been handed a four year ban by the National Anti Doping Agency after testing positive for methyltestosterone.

Manu, who was in contention to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics via the world rankings route, was provisionally suspended last year after testing positive during the Indian Grand Prix in Bengaluru.

He incidentally had won that competition with a throw of 81.91m.

Manu subsequently missed out on the 2024 Paris Games while Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Kumar Jena competed at the Games.

Methyltestosterone is an androgen and anabolic steroid which is used to treat low level of testosterone in men. It features in the list of banned drugs by World Anti Doping Agency.

As per a report in The Times of India, Manu's ban will commence retrospectively from 24 June, 2024. This means that he will be out of action until 24 June, 2028.

Trained by Kashinath Naik, one of the earliest coaches of reigning world champion Neeraj Chopra, Manu holds a personal best of 84.35m recorded in June 2022.