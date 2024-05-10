Olympics Begin In
:
Days
:
Hours
:
Mins
 
Secs
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Athletics

Doha Diamond League LIVE: Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Kumar Jena in action- Updates, Results, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE UPDATES from the Doha Diamond League 2024.

Doha Diamond League LIVE: Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Kumar Jena in action- Updates, Results, Blog
X

Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Kumar Jena take a victory lap around the stadium after their Asian Games gold and silver medal winning shows. (Photo credit: PTI)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 10 May 2024 4:29 PM GMT

Doha Diamond League LIVE: Indian javelin throwers Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Kumar Jena will return to action at the Doha Diamond League 2024.

Already qualified for the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics, both athletes will be looking at a solid start to the season.

Javelin Throw starts at 10:12 PM IST and will be live broadcasted on Sports18 and JioCinema.

Stay tuned for updates.

Live Updates

2024-05-10 15:30:00
AthleticsNeeraj Chopra
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X