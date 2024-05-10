Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Athletics
Doha Diamond League LIVE: Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Kumar Jena in action- Updates, Results, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE UPDATES from the Doha Diamond League 2024.
Doha Diamond League LIVE: Indian javelin throwers Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Kumar Jena will return to action at the Doha Diamond League 2024.
Already qualified for the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics, both athletes will be looking at a solid start to the season.
Javelin Throw starts at 10:12 PM IST and will be live broadcasted on Sports18 and JioCinema.
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
2024-05-10 15:30:00
- 10 May 2024 4:29 PM GMT
We are minutes away from witnessing India's Javelin superstars.
Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Kumar Jena will be in action for the first time in year.
Next Story