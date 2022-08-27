Discus thrower Navjeet Dhillon banned for doping

Indian women's discus thrower and a medallist from the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, Navjeet Dhillon, has been banned for three years by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) for doping.

As per a report in Reuters, the 27-year-old Dhillon tested positive for a metabolite of dehydrochloromethyltestosterone (DHMCT). It is an anabolic steroid banned for intake by athletes.

It has been reported that Dhillon maintained that she consumed the substance unknowingly as the part of a supplement she was using.

While the standard ban for this is usually at 4 years, Navjeet Dhillon's sentence was reduced by a year after she admitted to the doping violation and accepted the sanction. This happened despite her being unable to provide any proof of unknowingly consuming the substance.

Navjeet Dhillon shot to fame after she bagged the bronze medal in women's discus throw at the 2014 Junior World Athletics Championships. She followed it up with a bronze in the 2018 Commonwealth Games four years later.

Dhillon was also a part of the Indian contingent for the recently concluded 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, but finished a disappointing eighth.