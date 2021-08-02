Did rain affect Kamalpreet Kaur's performance at the Tokyo Olympics?

The final of Women's Discus Throw at the Tokyo Olympics has been postponed due to rain. The Indian star in action, Kamalpreet Kaur, threw the discus to a distance of 61.62m in her first attempt before fouling in her second.

The 25-year-old from Punjab is yet to take her third attempt as the rain played the spoilsport at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.

Did the rain affect Kamalpreet Kaur's performance?

No, it does not seem as if the rain affected Kamalpreet Kaur's performance in any way. It started raining after the Indian was done with her second attempt, and the competition was called off before she takes her third.

However, quite a few others including the current leader, Valarie Allman of the United States of America were badly affected as they found it difficult to grip the discus in the rain.

This rain and slippery during Discus throw finals 😐 #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/uowwto3tYH — Aathmika (@im_aathmika) August 2, 2021



