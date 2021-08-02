Top
Bg

INDIA AT TOKYO OLYMPICS

INDIA AT OLYMPICS

Gold 0
silver 1
Bronze 1
india
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Athletics

Did rain affect Kamalpreet Kaur's performance at the Tokyo Olympics?

The final of Women's Discus Throw at the Tokyo Olympics has been postponed due to rain.

Rain affected women discus throw final at Tokyo Olympics (Source: Reuters)
X

Rain affected women discus throw final at Tokyo Olympics (Source: Reuters)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2021-08-02T17:45:08+05:30

The final of Women's Discus Throw at the Tokyo Olympics has been postponed due to rain. The Indian star in action, Kamalpreet Kaur, threw the discus to a distance of 61.62m in her first attempt before fouling in her second.

The 25-year-old from Punjab is yet to take her third attempt as the rain played the spoilsport at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.

Did the rain affect Kamalpreet Kaur's performance?

No, it does not seem as if the rain affected Kamalpreet Kaur's performance in any way. It started raining after the Indian was done with her second attempt, and the competition was called off before she takes her third.

However, quite a few others including the current leader, Valarie Allman of the United States of America were badly affected as they found it difficult to grip the discus in the rain.


Tokyo Olympics Athletics Discus Throw 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X