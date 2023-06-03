Diamond League: Abdulla Aboobacker finishes 6th in Florence

Indian triple jumper Abdulla Aboobacker, on Friday, finished sixth at the 2023 Diamond League in Florence. The 2022 Commonwealth Games silver medallist finished with a best attempt of 16.37m.

It was an underwhelming performance from the 27-year-old, who holds a personal best of 17.19m in the sport.

Competing in his first-ever Diamond League meet, Aboobacker fouled in his first attempt in Florence before registering his best in the second attempt. He then again fouled in his next attempt before registering a below par 15.95 in his fourth try.

The Kerala lad then fouled his fifth and final attempt as well to finish sixth in the competition.

Andy Diaz Hernandez of Cuba won the meet with a leap of 17.75m followed by Burkina Faso's Fabrice Hugues Zango in the second place at 17.68m.

Abdulla Aboobacker had clinched the bronze medal with a season best 16.80m at the Montreuil International Meeting - a World Athletics Continental Tour Silver event, earlier this week.