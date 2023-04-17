Diamond League 2023: Complete schedule, list of events

The 2023 Diamond League - the fourteenth edition of the track and field meeting series, will have a spiked interest this season for Indian athletics fans.

Apart from the javelin throw defending champion Neeraj Chopra, triple jumper Eldhose Paul and long jumper Murali Sreeshankar, will also be in action sometime during the season in the prestigious competition.

The 2023 Diamond League will have a total of 13 different competitions with the event in Shanghai, China cancelled. The Diamond League season will be kicked off with a competition in Doha on 5th May 2023.





Here, we take a look at the complete schedule of the 2023 Diamond League:





Sr No Date Event Name Stadium City 1 5th May 2023 Doha Diamond League Khalifa International Stadium Doha 2 28th May 2023 Meeting International Mohammed Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium Rabat 3 2nd June 2023 Golden Gala Pietro Mennea Stadio Luigi Ridolfi Florence 4 9th June 2023 Meeting de Paris Stade Sebastien Charlety Paris 5 15th June 2023 Bislett Games Bislett Stadium Oslo 6 30th June 2023 Athletissima Stade Olympique de la Pontaise Lausanne 7 2nd July 2023 BAUHAUS-Galan Stockholm Olympic Stadium Stockholm 8 16th July 2023 Kamila Skolimowska Memorial Stadion Slaski Chorzow 9 21st July 2023 Herculis EBS Stade Louis II Fontvielle 10 23rd July 2023 Anniversary Games Crystal Palace National Sports Centre London 11 3rd August 2023 Diamond League Shenzhen Bao’an Stadium Shenzhen 12 8th September 2023 AG Memorial Van Damme King Baudoin Stadium Brussels 13 16th-17th September 2023 Prefotaine Classic Hayward Field Eugene



