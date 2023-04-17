Athletics
Diamond League 2023: Complete schedule, list of events
Take a look at the complete schedule of the 2023 Diamond League.
The 2023 Diamond League - the fourteenth edition of the track and field meeting series, will have a spiked interest this season for Indian athletics fans.
Apart from the javelin throw defending champion Neeraj Chopra, triple jumper Eldhose Paul and long jumper Murali Sreeshankar, will also be in action sometime during the season in the prestigious competition.
The 2023 Diamond League will have a total of 13 different competitions with the event in Shanghai, China cancelled. The Diamond League season will be kicked off with a competition in Doha on 5th May 2023.
Here, we take a look at the complete schedule of the 2023 Diamond League:
|
Sr No
|
Date
|
Event Name
|
Stadium
|
City
|
1
|
5th May 2023
|
Doha Diamond League
|
Khalifa International Stadium
|
Doha
|
2
|
28th May 2023
|
Meeting International Mohammed
|
Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium
|
Rabat
|
3
|
2nd June 2023
|
Golden Gala Pietro Mennea
|
Stadio Luigi Ridolfi
|
Florence
|
4
|
9th June 2023
|
Meeting de Paris
|
Stade Sebastien Charlety
|
Paris
|
5
|
15th June 2023
|
Bislett Games
|
Bislett Stadium
|
Oslo
|
6
|
30th June 2023
|
Athletissima
|
Stade Olympique de la Pontaise
|
Lausanne
|
7
|
2nd July 2023
|
BAUHAUS-Galan
|
Stockholm Olympic Stadium
|
Stockholm
|
8
|
16th July 2023
|
Kamila Skolimowska Memorial
|
Stadion Slaski
|
Chorzow
|
9
|
21st July 2023
|
Herculis EBS
|
Stade Louis II
|
Fontvielle
|
10
|
23rd July 2023
|
Anniversary Games
|
Crystal Palace National Sports Centre
|
London
|
11
|
3rd August 2023
|
Diamond League Shenzhen
|
Bao’an Stadium
|
Shenzhen
|
12
|
8th September 2023
|
AG Memorial Van Damme
|
King Baudoin Stadium
|
Brussels
|
13
|
16th-17th September 2023
|
Prefotaine Classic
|
Hayward Field
|
Eugene