Diamond League 2023: Complete schedule, list of events

Take a look at the complete schedule of the 2023 Diamond League.

Shivam Mishra

Published: 17 April 2023 7:22 AM GMT

The 2023 Diamond League - the fourteenth edition of the track and field meeting series, will have a spiked interest this season for Indian athletics fans.

Apart from the javelin throw defending champion Neeraj Chopra, triple jumper Eldhose Paul and long jumper Murali Sreeshankar, will also be in action sometime during the season in the prestigious competition.

The 2023 Diamond League will have a total of 13 different competitions with the event in Shanghai, China cancelled. The Diamond League season will be kicked off with a competition in Doha on 5th May 2023.



Here, we take a look at the complete schedule of the 2023 Diamond League:


Sr No

Date

Event Name

Stadium

City

1

5th May 2023

Doha Diamond League

Khalifa International Stadium

Doha

2

28th May 2023

Meeting International Mohammed

Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium

Rabat

3

2nd June 2023

Golden Gala Pietro Mennea

Stadio Luigi Ridolfi

Florence

4

9th June 2023

Meeting de Paris

Stade Sebastien Charlety

Paris

5

15th June 2023

Bislett Games

Bislett Stadium

Oslo

6

30th June 2023

Athletissima

Stade Olympique de la Pontaise

Lausanne

7

2nd July 2023

BAUHAUS-Galan

Stockholm Olympic Stadium

Stockholm

8

16th July 2023

Kamila Skolimowska Memorial

Stadion Slaski

Chorzow

9

21st July 2023

Herculis EBS

Stade Louis II

Fontvielle

10

23rd July 2023

Anniversary Games

Crystal Palace National Sports Centre

London

11

3rd August 2023

Diamond League Shenzhen

Bao’an Stadium

Shenzhen

12

8th September 2023

AG Memorial Van Damme

King Baudoin Stadium

Brussels

13

16th-17th September 2023

Prefotaine Classic

Hayward Field

Eugene


