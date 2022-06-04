Dhanalakshmi clocks personal best in Turkey, beats Hima Das in 100m

Indian sprinter S Dhanalakshmi clocked her personal best time of 11.26 seconds to win the 100m race at the Erzurum Sprint International Cup in Turkey while Hima Das was second with a timing of 11.59s. Dhanalakshmi's effort was better than the standard prescribed by the Athletics Federation of India for the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.

Dhanalakshmi clocked her personal best at Turkey

In the 200m also, Dhanalakshmi won with a time of 23.26 while Hima clocked 23.51 to finish second. The Indians were in a training-cum-competition tour of Turkey and they are set to return home to take part in the National Inter-State Championships in Chennai from June 10-14. PTI PDS PDS KHS KHS

