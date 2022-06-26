Dhanalakshmi becomes third ever Indian woman to breach 23-second mark in 200m

Dhanalakshmi Sekar registered a massive personal best in the 200m final at the XXXI Qosanov Memorial in Kazakhstan on Sunday, a World Athletics Continental Tour event.

She won the gold medal with a time of 22.89 seconds and narrowly beat second-placed former Asian Games champion Olga Safronova. This is the third best time by an Indian woman in 200m, after Saraswati Saha's 22.82s in 2002 and Hima Das's 22.88s last year.

Dhanalakshmi's time was however 0.09 seconds short of the qualifying mark set for the World Championships in Oregon.

The 24-year-old from Tamil Nadu continues her rapid rise. This run improves on her previous personal best of 23.14 seconds set last year. The Tokyo Olympian is the sole Indian sprinter selected in the women's 100m sprint for CWG but was fielded in the 200m event in Almaty.

Dutee Chand, who won the 100m silver on Saturday, was a distant third and claimed the bronze medal in the 200m final.

Hima Das had also been entered for the 200m event, but there was a DNS (Did not Start) against her name. AFI later clarified that some Indian athletes, like Hima and Srabani Nanda could not catch their flight to Almaty due to visa issues.

In other events, Annu Rani took the Women's Javelin throw gold with a 62.29m throw and Ancy Sojan won gold in Women's Long Jump with a 6.44m effort.