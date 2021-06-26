Dhana Lakshmi beats Dutee Chand in 100m final National Interstate Athletics Championships

India's new sprinting sensation Dhana Lakshmi beats ace sprinter Dutee Chand in the final of the women's 100m race at the National Interstate Senior Athletics Championships 2021 in National Institute of Sports, Patiala. Despite giving a fiery start, Dutee finished fourth with a timing of 11.62 seconds.











Dhana Lakshmi blazing past every contender finished clocking 11.52 seconds. She was followed by Sri Lanka's Amasha De Silva at the second position clocking 11.59s and Archana Suseendran at the third position clocking 11.60s.





Earlier in March, Dhanalakshmi had beaten Dutee for the first time at the women's 100m sprint final in the Federation Cup Senior National Athletics Championships. The 22-year-old Dhanalakshmi of Tamil Nadu took the gold by clocking 11.39 seconds ahead of Dutee (11.58) to become the fastest woman of the championships.











