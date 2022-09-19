Deepika breaks her own U18 javelin National Record; Vanshika sets pole vault record

Haryana's young javelin thrower, Deepika, on Monday, broke her own U18 women's javelin throw National Record with a massive 51.84m throw. The 16-year-old was competing in the ongoing National Youth Athletics Championships in Bhopal.

Deepika started her campaign with an attempt of 40.14m before registering the national record throw of 51.84m in her third attempt of the day. The youngster breached the 50m mark in the next attempt as well with a throw of 50.58m.

Deepika broke her own national record of 51.37m set during the Khelo India Youth Games 2021.

With the National Record breaking throw, Deepika also achieved the automatic qualification mark set the by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) at 48.94m for the upcoming Asian Youth Athletics Championships.

Deservedly, Deepika walks away from the National Youth Athletics in Bhopal with a gold medal against her name. Her statemate Sapna took home the second place with 48.76m, while Bihar's Nishi Kumari came finished a distant third with a best of 43.51m.

Vanshika Ghanghas sets new U18 women's pole vault National Record

On the other hand, Haryana's Vanshika Ghanghas set a new U18 national record for women's pole vault. The 17-year-old registered a best of 3.56m to go past the previous record of 3.55m set in 2017 by Nivya Anthony.

With this attempt, Vanshika not only walked away with the gold medal in the event, but also qualified for the upcoming Asian Youth Athletics Championships. The qualification standard for the event set by AFI stood at 3.30m.