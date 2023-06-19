Athletics
Decathlon points breakdown: How Tejaswin Shankar's score was calculated
Tejaswin Shankar's recent dominant decathlon gold medal performance at the Inter-State Championship has led to many pondering - how are points distributed in a decathlon?
Tejaswin Shankar grabbed the spotlight at the 62nd National Inter-State Athletics Championship by winning the decathlon gold. He secured 7576 points and emerged triumphant after the rigorous two-day long event, consequently qualifying for the prestigious Asian Games by crossing the qualifying threshold of 7500 points.
Competing in his first decathlon in India, the 24-year-old, who still holds the high jump national record, has given the country a new Athletics event to savour. Therefore, we try to take a closer look at 'Decathlon' - the ten events that comprise it and how Tejaswin fared in them.
In grueling weather conditions and with a taped ankle, Tejaswin cleared the rest of the competition with ease. Rajasthan's Yamandeep Sharma secured second position with 7165 points in the bag while Gokul S clinched the bronze with 6937 points.
Here's a break-down of his scores across the two days of the event:
|
Event
|
100m
|
Long Jump
|
Shot Put
|
High Jump
|
400m
|
110m Hurdles
|
Discus Throw
|
Pole Vault
|
Javelin Throw
|
1500m
|
Performance
|
11.22s
|
7.30m
|
13.04m
|
2.20m
|
49.26s
|
14.96s
|
35.96m
|
4.00m
|
52.32m
|
4:38:49
|
Points
|
812
|
886
|
670
|
992
|
849
|
854
|
583
|
617
|
623
|
690
Table 1.0: A break-down of Tejaswin Shankar's decathlon performance at the National Inter-State Athletics Championship.
The scores expectedly show that Tejaswin excels in track events while field events are generally his weaker events. Despite it only being his third decathlon event overall, it can be said Tejaswin has succesfully made the transition from high jump to decathlon after securing Asian Games qualification.
Earlier, he had clinched the decathlon silver medal at the 2023 Jim Click Shootout competition in Arizona. He accumulated 7648 points at the event, just shy of the national record of 7658 set by Bharatinder Singh in 2011.
This leads us to our question – How exactly are points in Decathlon calculated?
Decathlon: How Does It Work?
Decathlon comprises ten disciplines over the course of two days. For one to compete in the decathlon, it is not sufficient to excel at only one or two disciplines. There is a compulsion to be a jack of all trades.
On day one, events such as the 100 meters, long jump, shot put, high jump and 400 meters take place. Whereas on day two, competitors are tasked with the challenge of overcoming the 110 meter hurdles, discus throw, pole vault, javelin and the 1500 meters. The athlete with the most number of points after completing ten tedious disciplines, is regarded the winner.
But on what basis are points allotted for the decathlon events?
If you’ve ever wondered how the decathlon points system operates and how points for each discipline are calculated, bring out your calculators now. For each discipline, there is a table structure with pre-demarcated points allotted for the athletes’ performances. You can find the table below.
|
Event
|
1,000 pts
|
900 pts
|
800 pts
|
700 pts
|
Unit
|
100 m
|
10.395
|
10.827
|
11.278
|
11.756
|
Seconds
|
Long jump
|
7.76
|
7.36
|
6.94
|
6.51
|
Meters
|
Shot put
|
18.40
|
16.79
|
15.16
|
13.53
|
Meters
|
High jump
|
2.20
|
2.10
|
1.99
|
1.88
|
Meters
|
400 m
|
46.17
|
48.19
|
50.32
|
52.58
|
Seconds
|
110 m hurdles
|
13.80
|
14.59
|
15.419
|
16.29
|
Seconds
|
Discus throw
|
56.17
|
51.4
|
46.59
|
41.72
|
Meters
|
Pole vault
|
5.28
|
4.96
|
4.63
|
4.29
|
Meters
|
Javelin throw
|
77.19
|
70.67
|
64.09
|
57.45
|
Meters
|
1500 m
|
3:53.79
|
4:07.42
|
4:21.77
|
4:36.96
|
Minutes: Seconds
The Decathlon Formula: Simplified
In the decathlon, there is more emphasis on the athlete’s individual timings than on the athlete’s final standing in a particular discipline. When it comes to allotting scores, the following formulas are utilized.
Track events = A(B-T)C [Here, T is the athlete’s timings in seconds]
Field events (such as shot put, javelin throw etc.) = A(D-B)C [Here, D is the distance measured in meters]
In all of the two aforementioned events, the values of A, B, C varies from discipline to discipline, as seen in the table below. Furthermore, ‘B’ is considered as the cut-off time. ‘T’ is always less than ‘B’ and if an individual’s timing is more than the quantity of ‘B’. Simply put, if T = B or T > B, the athlete is left with zero points.
In contrary, for events involving distances (such as discus throw), greater the value of ‘D’, greater is the number of points awarded. Here, if D=B or D < B, then the athlete is left with zero points.
|
Event
|
A
|
B
|
C
|
100 m
|
25.4347
|
18
|
1.81
|
Long jump
|
0.14354
|
220
|
1.4
|
Shot put
|
51.39
|
1.5
|
1.05
|
High jump
|
0.8465
|
75
|
1.42
|
400 m
|
1.53775
|
82
|
1.81
|
110 m hurdles
|
5.74352
|
28.5
|
1.92
|
Discus throw
|
12.91
|
4
|
1.1
|
Pole vault
|
0.2797
|
100
|
1.35
|
Javelin throw
|
10.14
|
7
|
1.08
|
1500 m
|
0.03768
|
480
|
1.85