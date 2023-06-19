Decathlon points breakdown: How Tejaswin Shankar's score was calculated

Tejaswin Shankar grabbed the spotlight at the 62nd National Inter-State Athletics Championship by winning the decathlon gold. He secured 7576 points and emerged triumphant after the rigorous two-day long event, consequently qualifying for the prestigious Asian Games by crossing the qualifying threshold of 7500 points.

Competing in his first decathlon in India, the 24-year-old, who still holds the high jump national record, has given the country a new Athletics event to savour. Therefore, we try to take a closer look at 'Decathlon' - the ten events that comprise it and how Tejaswin fared in them.

In grueling weather conditions and with a taped ankle, Tejaswin cleared the rest of the competition with ease. Rajasthan's Yamandeep Sharma secured second position with 7165 points in the bag while Gokul S clinched the bronze with 6937 points.

Here's a break-down of his scores across the two days of the event:

Event 100m Long Jump Shot Put High Jump 400m 110m Hurdles Discus Throw Pole Vault Javelin Throw 1500m Performance 11.22s 7.30m 13.04m 2.20m 49.26s 14.96s 35.96m 4.00m 52.32m 4:38:49 Points 812 886 670 992 849 854 583 617 623 690 Table 1.0: A break-down of Tejaswin Shankar's decathlon performance at the National Inter-State Athletics Championship. The scores expectedly show that Tejaswin excels in track events while field events are generally his weaker events. Despite it only being his third decathlon event overall, it can be said Tejaswin has succesfully made the transition from high jump to decathlon after securing Asian Games qualification.

Earlier, he had clinched the decathlon silver medal at the 2023 Jim Click Shootout competition in Arizona. He accumulated 7648 points at the event, just shy of the national record of 7658 set by Bharatinder Singh in 2011.

