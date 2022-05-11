Limassol International Athletics: 3 out of 4 Indians return with medals from Cyprus

3 out of 4 Indians who competed at the Limassol International Meeting 2022 in Cyprus bagged medals for the country on Monday. This includes two gold medals and a national record from Jyothi Yarraji in Women's 100m hurdles.

While Jyothi shattered a 20-year-old National Record in Women's 100m hurdles clocking an impressive 13.23 seconds to clinch the gold medal, 1500m runner Lili Das clocked 4:17.79 to back her up with India's second gold in Cyprus.

Amongst other Indians who participated in Cyprus, the young sprinter Amlan Borgohain clinched the bronze medal for himself with a timing of 21.32 seconds in men's 200m. On the other hand, the 19-year-old Anu Kumar finished seventh in Men's 800m Final with a timing of 3:21.05.



The Limassol International Meeting 2022 was a part of World Athletics Continental Tour 2022 and was held at the Tsirio Stadium in Limassol, Cyprus.