CWG silver medallist Abdulla wins triple jump gold in Japan meet

Birmingham Commonwealth Games silver medallist triple jumper Abdulla Aboobacker won gold in the Mikio Oda Memorial Athletics meet in Hiroshima, Japan, with a season's best effort of 16.31m on Saturday.

The 27-year-old from Kerala has a personal best of 17.19m. He finished in the second spot behind Eldhose Paul in the 2022 CWG with a jump of 17.02m.

Meanwhile, Ankita bettered her personal best by more than 20s (previous best 15:55.15s) while finishing fifth in the women's 5000m, clocking 15:33.24.

CWG silver-medallist triple jumper Abdulla Aboobacker wins 🥇 at the Continental Tour in Japan with a distance of 16.31m🇮🇳💪#Athletics | 📸: @afiindia pic.twitter.com/GlwEHhK0MD — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) April 29, 2023

The Mikio Oda Memorial Athletics Meet is an annual event held in Japan in honor of the legendary Japanese track and field athlete who won the triple jump gold medal at the 1928 Amsterdam Olympics.



The event, which was first held in 1986, is organized by the Japan Association of Athletics Federations (JAAF). It is a World Athletics bronze-level meet.

With Abdulla winning in Japan, U18 Indian athletes are putting up a good show at the ongoing Asian U18 Athletics championships. India has won a total of 15 medals at the championships on the end of third day.