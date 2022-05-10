"Constantly forced to withdraw from tournaments" — Visa issues leave Jeswin Aldrin in lurch

Indian long jumper Jeswin Aldrin, who turned heads with his recent performances, has been left in a lurch due to visa issues. The 20-year-old is supposed to compete in multiple competitions in France next week, but his visa application is yet to be approved.

Jeswin applied for a visa along with a group of 20 other athletes but is yet to receive any updates on the same. He took to his Twitter to share his disappointment.

"Dear @FranceinIndia I'm an Indian international long jumper and am scheduled to participate in a few competitions in France this coming week. Have submitted a visa application along with a group of athletes through VFS on April 20 but haven't gotten any updates on this till date," Jeswin tweeted.

The youngster further pointed out that his passport is in the hands of the embassy for 20 days and that they have been constantly forced to pull out of tournaments due to the same.

"We are at a loss since we have no updates and are constantly having to pull out of tournaments. The passports have been with your embassy for 20 days now which is causing us a lot of trouble right in the middle of our season," he wrote.

Request your intervention as these competitions are key meets ahead of an important 2022 season.

Thank you. — Jeswin Aldrin (@AldrinJeswin) May 10, 2022







