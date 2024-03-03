Praveen Chitravel finishes 11th at the World Athletics Indoor Championships

Asian Games bronze medallist Praveen Chitravel finished 11th in the men’s triple jump event at the World Athletics Indoor Championships at Glasgow, on Sunday.

Despite falling short of his personal best, Chitravel managed a commendable leap of 16.45m, securing the 11th position in the event held at the Emirates Arena.

The 22-year-old athlete, holding a national record of 17.37m, began with a jump of 15.76m in his first attempt. Showing steady progress, he improved to 16.29m before reaching 16.45m in his third and final attempt. This effort marked Chitravel's best for the season, following his bronze-winning performance at Hangzhou last year with a jump of 16.68m.

The podium was claimed by outstanding performances from Burkinabe athlete Hugues Fabrice Zango with a leap of 17.53m, followed by Yasser Mohammed Triki of Algeria at 17.35m, and Tiago Pereira of Portugal at 17.08m, taking the top three spots respectively.

Jeswin Aldrin, the holder of the men’s long jump national record at 8.42m, faced tough competition and finished in 13th place. His best leap of 7.69m, achieved in the first attempt, was unfortunately not enough to secure a higher position. Despite his strong start, Aldrin struggled in the following attempts, fouling twice and ultimately missing the top eight.

Aldrin's recent performances in indoor events last month saw him achieving jumps of 7.70m, 7.74m, and 7.83m respectively.