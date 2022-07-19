WATCH: Cameraman disturbs Avinash Sable's rhythm in World Athletics Championships Final

Avinash Sable finished a lowly 11th in the Men's 3000m Steeplechase final at the ongoing 2022 World Athletics Championships Final earlier today. The 27-year-old clocked 8:31.75 — a timing way below his personal best.

While Sable's performance in the Final at the Hayward Field in Eugene was certainly disappointing, it was something else that caught the eyes of the fans during the final.

Sable along with all the 14 other finalists were disturbed during the event by a cameraman who inadvertently entered the track trying to get a shot of the Women's Triple Jump Final which was ongoing simultaneously.

This incident took all the steeplechasers by surprise and they had to instinctively change their running direction to avoid crashing with the cameraman.





Technology strikes again at 2022 #WorldAthleticsChamps when a cameraman decides to enter the race in men's Steeplechase.

.@WorldAthletics #trackandfield

Not a good look for .@USTrackFieldFDN

Steeplechase is hard enough.





Among all the competitors, Avinash Sable seemed to be the most affected as he had to swirl from the inside of the first track to almost the outside of the third to avoid a collision.

While this can certainly not be attributed to the Indian below average outing at the Hayward Field, one can only hope incidents like these are not repeated in future.