Bihar to provide 'Grade I' jobs to medallists in international, national sporting events

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday announced that players from the state bringing medals in international and national sporting events will get 'Grade I' jobs in the state administration.

Inaugurating the 18th National Inter District Junior Athletics Meet (NIDJAM) at the Patliputra Sports Complex here, Kumar said that till now, the state government was providing Group C jobs to such medallists.

"But from now on, the state government will provide Grade I jobs in Bihar Administrative Service and Bihar Police Service," he said. The CM said that the state government has provided jobs to 235 medallists since 2012.

He said that the state government is constructing an international sports stadium and sports university in Rajgir, for which Rs 740 crore has already been released. Kumar said the state government has also constructed 221 smaller stadiums at the block level.

The 18th NIDJAM will conclude on February 12. The four-day meet is being held in Bihar for the first time. Around 600 players from across Bihar are participating in the event, at the end of which, a 15-member committee will select around 250 athletes and train them for national and international championships, an official said.