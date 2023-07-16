Avinash Sable in Silesia 2023 Diamond League: Where to watch, Preview

Elite Indian athlete Avinash Sable will return to action at the 2023 Diamond League as Poland's Silesia hosts the latest leg of the world-class Athletics event on Sunday.

Sable, one of the few Indian athletes who are taking part in the ongoing Diamond League season, needs some vital points to help him inch closer to qualify for the Diamond League finals in Eugene in September.

Avinash Sable is currently tied at 11th position in the Diamond League 2023 men’s 3000m steeplechase rankings with four points. He had accrued these 4 points when he had finished fifth in men’s 3000m steeplechase event during the Stockholm leg on 2nd July, clocking 8 minutes 21.88 seconds. Earlier, at Rabat in May, Sable had finished 10th with a time of 8:17.18s which is his season’s best.

IT’S DIAMOND LEAGUE DAY! 💎#TeamIIS athlete Avinash Sable will be in action at the #SilesiaDL. ⚡️⏰: 8:30 PM IST 📺: @officialjiocinema #DiamondLeague #CraftingVictories 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/WcogPRr07E — Inspire Institute of Sport (@IIS_Vijayanagar) July 16, 2023

Sable needs to log points in Silesia on Sunday because only the Monaco and Shenzhen legs feature the men’s 3000m steeplechase event after this.

The men’s 3000m steeplechase event featuring Avinash Sable starts at 8:27 PM IST on Sunday, 16 July.

The Silesia Diamond League will be broadcast live on JioCinema from 7:30 PM IST onwards.

Men’s 3000m steeplechase entry list: El Mehdi Aboujanah (ESP), Hailemariyam Amare (ETH), Leonard Kipkemoi Bett (KEN), Abderrafia Bouassel (MAR), Niklas Buchholz (Ger), Fernando Carro (ESP), Soufiane El Bakkali (MAR), Mohamed Amin Jhinaoui (TUN), Abraham Kibiwot (KEN), Benjamin Kigen (KEN), Amos Kirui (KEN), Mohammed Msaad (MAR), Avinash Sable (IND), Amos Serem (KEN), Abrham Sime (ETH), Mohamed Tindouft (MAR), Isaac Updike (USA), Getnet Wale (ETH)