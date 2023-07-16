Avinash Sable qualifies for 2024 Paris Olympics

Commonwealth Games silver medalist Avinash Sable clocked 8:11.63 in the 3000m steeplechase at Silesia Diamond League to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics on Sunday.

National holder in the 3000m steeplechase, Avinash Sable breached the Olympics qualification mark of 8:15.00 and became the first Indian athlete from track events (excluding Road Events) to qualify for the 2024 Olympics.

Avinash also recorded his season best bettering his 8:17.18 from Rabat Diamond League which he recorded in May.

Avinash's qualification comes a day after Murali Sreeshankar's jump of 8.37m at the Asian Athletics Championships 2023, which made him eligible for the 2024 Olympics.

🇮🇳's @avinash3000m finishes a credible 6⃣th at Silesia Diamond League. The #TOPSchemeAthlete gave his season best performance and clocked a time of 8:11.63s



With this, he successfully met the qualification mark for #ParisOlympics 🤩



Indeed a great week for Indian Athletics 🥳… pic.twitter.com/Py7gDnjLx9 — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) July 16, 2023

Starting in a tough field consisting of Soufiane El Bakkali and Abraham Kibiwot, Sable was running behind the leading pack in the first 1000m at 11th position.



In the last 1000m, the Indian runner picked up pace and moved to fifth place. Sable stumbled on the last hurdle finishing sixth and falling agonizingly short of his national record of 8:11.20.

The sixth-place finish means that Avinash Sable has moved up in the rankings for qualification for the Diamond League Finale in Eugene, USA.

Sable earned three points in today's race to add to the four points he earned at the Stockholm Diamond League and is ranked 9th in the list.

Avinash was training at Colorado Springs and skipped Asian Athletics Championships 2023 to prepare for World Championships and with him recording his season best, the signs are encouraging for the Indian athlete.