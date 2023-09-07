Avinash Sable pulls out of Diamond League finals to focus on Asian Games

3000m Steeplechase National record holder, Avinash Sable has decided to pull out of the upcoming Diamond League finals in Eugene, USA to focus on the preparations for the Asian Games.

The development was confirmed in a post on X by Inspire Institute of Sports, the JSW-backed training center where Avinash Sable trains along with the likes of Neeraj Chopra and Murali Sreeshankar.

In a post, the official X handle of IIS confirmed that Avinash Sable along with Murali Sreeshankar has decided to pull out of the upcoming Diamond League finals.

The post read," Three #TeamIIS athletes Avinash Sable, Murali Sreeshankar, and Praveen Chithravel have pulled out of the Diamond League final in Eugene, to focus on their preparations for the Asian Games."

Avinash Sable finished a creditable fifth in the men's 3000m steeplechase event of the Xiamen leg of the Diamond League with a timing of 8 minutes 16.27 seconds to qualify for the finals of the Diamond League.

This was the first-ever Diamond League finals qualification for the athlete from Maharashtra.

Earlier on Wednesday, Murali Sreeshankar also pulled out of the Diamond League to focus on his preparations for the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

With both Murali Sreeshankar and Avinash Sable pulling out of the Diamond League finals, World Champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra remains the only Indian representative in the event.

Neeraj will defend his Diamond League title on 17th of September in Eugene, USA.