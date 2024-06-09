Avinash Sable, Parul Chaudhary make podium finishes at Portland Track Festival

Indian athletes Avinash Sable and Parul Chaudhary made podium finishes at the Portland Track Festival 2024, the World Athletics Continental Tour-Bronze level event.

The two-day meet, held at Mount Hood Community College and Lincoln High School, marked a crucial stepping stone for athletes gearing up for the prestigious Paris Olympics later this year.

Sable, the reigning Asian Games gold medalist in the 3000m steeplechase, clinched a silver medal in the men's event with a timing of 8:21.85 minutes. The timing, however, was well short of his personal best of 8:11.20s.

The Commonwealth Games silver medallist, who also holds the national record in this category, finished behind American Kenneth Rooks, representing Nike.

Parul Chaudhary, the 2023 Asian champion in the women's 3000m steeplechase, secured a well-deserved third place with a season best timing of 9:31.38s.

This marked a strong comeback for Chaudhary after an underwhelming performance in her Diamond League debut at Eugene in May. The national record holder will look to be in top form for the upcoming Olympics.

The Portland Track Festival provided a valuable platform for both Sable and Chaudhary to test their skills against elite international competition. These performances by our steeplechasers are a positive sign for India's Track and Field contingent as they target Olympic glory in Paris.