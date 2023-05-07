Avinash Sable, Parul Chaudhary set new 5000m National Record

Long-distance runners Avinash Sable and Parul Chaudhary, on Sunday, registered a new Indian national record in men's and women's 5000m respectively at the Sound Running Track Festival in Los Angeles.

While Sable clocked 13:19.30 to better his own national record in the event which stood at 13:25.65, Chaudary eclipsed a 13-year-old national record in the women's section set way back during the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou.

Parul Chaudhary achieved the feat by clocking an impressive 15:10.35 to complete the 12-and-a-half lap race. She bettered the 15:15.89 record held by Preeja Sreedharan by more than five seconds.

Other Indians in action

Among the other Indians in action at the Sound Running Track Festival, Shankar Lal Swami clocked 8:42.92 in men's 3000m steeplechase in what was his 2023 season opener.

On the other hand, Ajay Kumar registered a personal best 3:39.89 in men's 1500m run.



