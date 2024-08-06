'I need all your support to give my best': Avinash Sable ahead of Paris 2024 final

Reigning Asian Games gold medallist and national record holder Avinash Sable advanced to the final of the men’s 3000m steeplechase at the Paris Olympics, securing his spot with a fifth-place finish in his heat on Monday.

“Felt very nice. I knew that I didn’t want to make the mistakes I did in the previous Olympics, so I took the lead in the beginning. And when I knew my position was secured in the first 5, in the last kilometer, I slowed down. I was conserving my energy for the finals,” Sable reflected on his performance in an interview with Jio Cinema.

𝐴𝑣𝑖𝑛𝑎𝑠ℎ 𝑆𝑎𝑏𝑙𝑒'𝑠 𝐻𝐼𝑆𝑇𝑂𝑅𝐼𝐶 𝑟𝑢𝑛! 🙏



With a timing of 8:15.43, Avinash Sable has become the first Indian man to qualify for the 3000m Steeplechase Finals!



Lalita Babar had achieved the same back in Rio 2016.



(📷: Hangzhou2022)#Athletics #Paris2024… pic.twitter.com/hhcOISAUs2 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 5, 2024

Sable’s strategic approach to the race was evident.



He began by leading the pack to set a strong pace and then conserved his energy, focusing on securing a top-5 finish.

His tactical decision paid off as he achieved his goal and qualified for the final of the Olympics for the first time.

“All the other contenders were strong, my practice was also on point. In Tokyo, I was disqualified in the heats, but this time I had come prepared. I am sure that I will achieve the target I have set for myself in the finals. I have confidence in myself,” Sable said.

Sable vows to dazzle on August 7

Sable, India’s first male 3000m steeplechase runner to reach an Olympic final, clocked an impressive 3:15.43 in the heat despite easing off in the final 500-metre stretch.

Looking ahead to the final, he said, “I will come to the tracks with full confidence. No matter what the result, I will give my best and will make my country proud.”

He also expressed gratitude for the support he has received. “I am thankful to everyone who has supported me in this journey, who has believed in me.”

Sable plans to focus on recovery before the final on August 7, a date with special significance for Indian athletics.

“Last year, on the 7th of August, we got our first-ever athletics medal, and I will try my best to show some magic in track events as well," Sable vouched.

He also acknowledged the inspiration provided by Neeraj Chopra to Indian athletes.

“Many players have been motivated by Neeraj Chopra; now they don’t want to only participate but want to bring home a medal," said Sable.

"I need all your support and I will give my best,” he concluded.