Avinash Sable to compete in Paris Diamond League for Olympics preparation

Panchkula, Haryana: Olympic-bound steeplechaser Avinash Sable will participate in the Paris Diamond League next week to boost his preparation for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

On Saturday, Sable dominated the men's 3000m steeplechase and won the gold medal with a timing of 8 minutes 31 seconds. While this is nowhere close to his best timing, it was enough for him to clinch the title.

"Yes, I didn't put all my effort today as I was saving for the Paris Diamond League next week," Sable told The Bridge on the sidelines of the tournament.

"The field at the Diamond League will more or less similar to Paris Olympics. So, it will be a good test for me," he said further.

This is Sable's first event in the country in 2024 as he has been training in the USA at the Colorado Springs. He ran the race more like a training race with a gulf of difference between him and the rest of the field

Talking about his preparation, Sable said, "My focus has been on improving my race practice. I haven't ran for timing till now. This is the time when I will start peaking for the Olympics."

Avinash Sable had a mixed 2023 as he performed poorly at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest but won two medals in the 2023 Asian Games.

Talking about starting the season later Sable said, “I made some mistakes in last two seasons and before Totkyo Olympics. One of them was starting the season early as I would peak early. I won't repeat the mistake this time.”

After the Paris Diamond League, Avinash would join the camp expected to be set up in Poland by AFI for the preparation of the Olympics.

National record holder in 3000m Steeplechase, Avinash Sable has been a consistent feature at the world level and is expected to perform well at the Olympics.