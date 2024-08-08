Olympics 2024: Avinash Sable finish 11th in 3000M Steeplechase

National record holder Avinash Sable clocked 8:14.18 to finish 11th in the men's 3,000m steeplechase final at the Paris Olympics, on Thursday.

Sable finished fifth in his heat to qualify for the men’s 3000m steeplechase final on Monday. He clocked 8:15.43 to finish fifth in the second heat of the track athletics event.

The top five athletes from each heat made it to the final.

Avinash started the race well but after the third lap, he wasn't able to break out from the middle to move upfront.

After 1000m, Ethiopians held the top three spots with Samuel Firewu leading and Avinash Sable ranked fourth.

However, he was caught in the middle and failed to find any openings to breakthrough resulting him in falling to 11th after the 2000m. Eventually, he finished at 11th in the end.

Avinash Sable records a commendable timing of 8:14.18 to finish 1⃣1⃣th in a highly strategic 3000m men's steeplechase final.



Defending champion Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco and world record holder Lamecha Girma were also near the front. Getnet Wale took the lead at 1800m, while Kenya's Simon Kiprop Koech asserted his presence.

With two laps remaining, Koech moved to the front, but Mohamed Tindouft of Morocco led before the final lap and Avinash Sable was pushed further backward.

El Bakkali overtook USA's Rooks in the final stretch, retaining his Olympic title in 8:06.05. Rooks won silver with a personal best, and Abraham Kibiwot took bronze.

However, World record holder Lamecha Girma failed to finish after getting into a tussle with El Bakkali and falling unconscious. He was carried on a stretcher.