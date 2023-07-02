Stockholm Diamond League: Avinash Sable finishes 5th despite tough conditions

Commonwealth Games silver medalist Avinash Sable finished fifth in the 3000m steeplechase at Stockholm Diamond League on Sunday.

Competing in a tough field and rainy conditions, which considerably slowed down the race, Sable clocked 8:21.88 to finish fifth, while the world lead, Soufiane El Bakkali, won the race with a timing of 8:09.84.

While Avinash was far off from his season best and national record, he did win four qualification points for the Diamond League finals after finishing fifth.

Participating in his second Diamond League, Sable opened the season with a 10th-place finish at Rabat Diamond League, clocking 8:17.18.

🏃‍♂️ AVINASH SABLE FINISHES 5th AT STOCKHOLM DIAMOND LEAGUE 💎



Pretty good result considering the conditions and the strong field- Olympic Champ El Bakkali wins in 8:09.84! pic.twitter.com/qbHvu5efDv — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) July 2, 2023

The Indian runner started from seventh place and gradually moved up to fourth, chasing the trio of Bakkali, Wale, and Sime but finished fifth after George Beamish of New Zealand registered his personal best to finish fourth.

Training at Colorado Springs in the USA, Sable was exempted from the Inter-State National Athletics Championships due to his training. Avinash Sable has been named in the squad for Asian Athletics Championship scheduled from 12th July in Thailand.