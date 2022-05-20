Avinash Sable beats Rio Olympics silver medallist; finishes 4th at USATF Distance Classic

Ace Indian steeplechaser Avinash Sable finished fourth in the USATF Distance Classic event at California. The 27-year-old clocked 8:25.82 in 3000m steeplechase and missed out on the podium by a mere 0.16 seconds.

Sable, who has made a it a habit of recording National Records whenever he steps out on the track, was much slower in California in what was his first international event of the season. He, however, finished a place ahead of the 2016 Rio Olympics silver medallist Evan Jager, who clocked 8:27.88.

Congratulations to Olympian & #TOPScheme athlete @avinash3000m on finishing 4th in 3000m steeplechase at 2022 USATF Distance Classic by clocking 8:25.82



Great effort 👏👏

Keep up the momentum!!





The top three places in the event all went to 2020 Tokyo Olympians John Gay of Canada, Mason Ferlic of USA and Matthew Hughes of Canada respectively.