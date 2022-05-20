CWG Begin In
Athletics

Avinash Sable beats Rio Olympics silver medallist; finishes 4th at USATF Distance Classic

Avinash Sable clocked 8:25.82 in 3000m steeplechase and missed out on the podium by a mere 0.16 seconds.

Avinash Sable Steeplechase
X

Avinash Sable (Source: Media_SAI/Twitter)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-05-20T11:56:28+05:30

Ace Indian steeplechaser Avinash Sable finished fourth in the USATF Distance Classic event at California. The 27-year-old clocked 8:25.82 in 3000m steeplechase and missed out on the podium by a mere 0.16 seconds.

Sable, who has made a it a habit of recording National Records whenever he steps out on the track, was much slower in California in what was his first international event of the season. He, however, finished a place ahead of the 2016 Rio Olympics silver medallist Evan Jager, who clocked 8:27.88.


The top three places in the event all went to 2020 Tokyo Olympians John Gay of Canada, Mason Ferlic of USA and Matthew Hughes of Canada respectively.

Athletics Avinash Sable 
