Can Avinash Sable bag India's second World Athletics Championships medal?

Avinash Sable qualified for his second consecutive World Athletics Championships final after finishing third in his heat clocking 8:18.75 at Eugene, Oregon.



The last time Sable competed in the World Championships Final, he clocked a National Record timing of 8:21.37 but finished a lowly 13th out of 15 athletes who completed the race in 2019 at Doha.

But, that was almost 3 years back and Avinash Sable is a much-improved athlete now. The Indian national record still stands in his name, but he has shaved almost 9 seconds off it at 8:12.48.

However, does it mean Avinash Sable can bag India's historic second World Championships medal come his final on Tuesday?

Well, that remains a far-fetched idea.

First things first, Avinash Sable's qualification timing of 8:18.75 was the seventh fastest recorded that day and was merely a hundredth of seconds better than Eritrea's Yemane Haileselassie to earn a direct qualification to the final.

While Sable has been on a constant rise this season bettering his own timings with each passing competition, a couple of athletes have been running sub-eight minutes – more than 12 seconds better than the Indian, for fun.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics Champion Souifane El Bakkali holds a best of 7:58.28 this season, while Ethiopia's Lamecha Girma has run below 8 minutes thrice this season with a best of 7:58.68.

Among the finalists Avinash Sable's season-best and National Record of 8:12.48 is just the 10th best.