As per reports in Australian media portals, the entire Australian athletics contingent have been put into isolation after the pole-vaulter from the United States of America (USA) Sam Kendricks was tested positive for the deadly Covid-19.



This development comes after an Australian pole-vaulter was deemed as close contact with Kendricks.

As per reports, the entire 63 members of the Australian athletics contingent have been put in isolation less than 24 hours before the start of athletics at the Tokyo Olympics.

"Members of Australia's track and field team at the Tokyo Olympic Games are isolating in their rooms as a precautionary measure following news of a COVID positive finding with a member of the U.S. track and field team," the Sydney Herald quoted the Australian Olympic Committee as saying.

Sam Kendricks has since been shifted to a hotel room and has been kept in isolation. His father and coach, Scott Kendricks, in an Instagram post, had stated that the pole-vaulter is 'feeling fine and has no symptoms.' But, the post has since been deleted.